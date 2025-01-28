See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Addus HomeCare (ADUS) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Addus HomeCare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Addus HomeCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS' full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ADUS has moved about 6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0%. This means that Addus HomeCare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.3% year-to-date.
In Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Addus HomeCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, so ADUS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 512-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -9.8% year to date.
Addus HomeCare and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.