Toyota Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $4.36 per share and $78.36 billion, respectively.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
For the fiscal third quarter, the consensus estimate for TM’s earnings per share has moved down by 83 cents in the past 60 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 35.98% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 3.91%.
TM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 45.49%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Toyota Motor Corporation price-eps-surprise | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Q2 Highlights
In second-quarter fiscal 2025, Toyota posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 and declined from $6.54 reported a year ago. TM posted revenues of $76.9 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.7 billion and falling from $79.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Things to Note
In the fiscal third quarter, Toyota sold 603,104 vehicles in the United States, down 2.7% year over year. In Canada, it sold 58,312 vehicles in the fiscal third quarter, down 1.1% year over year. Lower overall sales volumes in the United States and Canada are likely to have hurt the company’s top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.
Here's a sneak peek at the firm’s key revenue projections for the to-be-reported quarter.
Our estimate for quarterly revenues from Japan, which has the highest contribution to the company’s revenues, is pegged at ¥5.33 trillion, suggesting a decline from ¥5.63 trillion recorded in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for revenues from North America is pegged at ¥4.78 trillion, indicating a decline from ¥4.96 trillion recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Our estimate for revenues from Europe is pegged at ¥1.5 trillion, indicating a decline from ¥1.52 trillion recorded in the year-ago period. Our estimate for quarterly revenues from Asia is pegged at ¥2.25 trillion, suggesting a decline from ¥2.37 trillion reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for revenues from Other is pegged at ¥1.1 trillion, indicating a rise from ¥974 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Also, Toyota’s capital expenditure for fiscal 2025 is expected to flare up from ¥2 trillion to ¥2.15 trillion. While such massive spending is expected to boost long-term prospects, it is likely to have hit the company’s fiscal third-quarter cash flow.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Toyota this time around, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: TM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Toyota currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Earnings Whispers for Other Auto Stocks
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. It is scheduled to post fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
F exceeded earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, the average surprise being 32.95%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of -2.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to post fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly loss is pegged at 65 cents per share.
HOG surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 97.80%.
Lear Corporation (LEA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.86% and a Zacks Rank #4 at present. The company is slated to post fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.44 per share.
LEA surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.89%.