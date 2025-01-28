See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Danaher Corporation (DHR)
Danaher Corporation (DHR)
MARUY vs. DHR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Diversified Operations stocks have likely encountered both Marubeni Corp. (MARUY - Free Report) and Danaher (DHR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Marubeni Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Danaher has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MARUY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DHR has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
MARUY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.51, while DHR has a forward P/E of 30.63. We also note that MARUY has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.58.
Another notable valuation metric for MARUY is its P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DHR has a P/B of 3.53.
These metrics, and several others, help MARUY earn a Value grade of A, while DHR has been given a Value grade of F.
MARUY stands above DHR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that MARUY is the superior value option right now.