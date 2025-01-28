See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
FLNC vs. CEG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) or Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Fluence Energy, Inc. and Constellation Energy Corporation are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
FLNC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.97, while CEG has a forward P/E of 29.54. We also note that FLNC has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89.
Another notable valuation metric for FLNC is its P/B ratio of 4.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CEG has a P/B of 6.64.
Based on these metrics and many more, FLNC holds a Value grade of B, while CEG has a Value grade of D.
Both FLNC and CEG are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FLNC is the superior value option right now.