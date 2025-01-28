We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Booz Allen Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 31, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an average surprise of 11.7%.
Q3 Expectations for BAH
The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.84 billion, indicating 10.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Several factors are expected to have driven the anticipated top-line growth, such as strong service demand, headcount growth, and higher billable expenses.
The consensus estimate for EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. This expected increase is likely to have been driven by strong operating performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BAH has an Earnings ESP of -1.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
