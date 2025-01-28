Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Booz Allen Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 31, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an average surprise of 11.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Q3 Expectations for BAH

The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.84 billion, indicating 10.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Several factors are expected to have driven the anticipated top-line growth, such as strong service demand, headcount growth, and higher billable expenses.

The consensus estimate for EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. This expected increase is likely to have been driven by strong operating performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BAH has an Earnings ESP of -1.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a 20% increase from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.

TRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, 2025.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.63 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.35 per share, implying 43.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once in the remaining, the average surprise being 772.5%.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11, 2025.


