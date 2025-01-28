Technology stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect the benefits of the growing demand for AI and the Generative AI (GenAI) technology. Rising demand for GenAI chips to run Large Language Models (LLMs) is expected to continue benefiting electronics companies this earnings season.
What's in Store for These 4 Electronic Stocks This Earnings Season?
Technology stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect the benefits of the growing demand for AI and the Generative AI (GenAI) technology. Rising demand for GenAI chips to run Large Language Models (LLMs) is expected to continue benefiting electronics companies this earnings season.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Electronic stocks are evolving on digital transformation and the growing demand for silicon across multiple markets. Technology transitions are driving product complexities, which are raising the demand for solutions provided by electronics solutions providers.
Increasing demand for data centers, driven by the need for increasing cloud capacity to support AI-related workloads, is anticipated to have acted as a tailwind for electronic stocks this earnings season.
Rising demand for AI-enabled PCs and improving memory spending, especially in NAND and DRAM, are likely to have aided the industry players’ performances this earnings season.
Sneak Peek on a Few Upcoming Releases
Let us see how the following electronics stocks are poised ahead of their quarterly results on Jan. 29.
Teradyne’s (TER - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings are likely to have benefited from strong AI-driven demand in semiconductor testing and growth in the robotics segment. The Total Addressable Market for memory tests is expected to have risen, led by higher demand for HBM (High Bandwidth Memory).
Teradyne's OEM solutions for Universal Robots are expected to report more than 50% year-over-year growth, driven by expanding partnerships. The increased use of cobots in AI-based logistics is likely to have boosted Robotics revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024.
However, excess inventory is expected to have negatively impacted semiconductor growth and posed a significant challenge for the company.
Teradyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reducing the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1, 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Teradyne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Teradyne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 at present.
Weakness in the WFE market, rising costs and geopolitical risks are expected to have created challenges for Lam Research in second-quarter fiscal 2025.
However, LRCX is likely to have benefited from strong demand for memory and AI applications, especially GenAI.
Increased DRAM spending, fueled by demand for HBM, is anticipated to have boosted the company’s performance. Lam Research's strength in 3D DRAM and advanced packaging, along with rising NAND spending due to technological advancements, is expected to have supported its earnings results in the to-be-reported quarter.
Lam Research Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Lam Research Corporation price-eps-surprise | Lam Research Corporation Quote
Flex (FLEX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
The company’s Reliability Solutions business revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to be flat to down in the mid-single digits due to softness in the automotive sector and weaker industrial demand. The Agility Solutions segment’s revenues are projected to decline due to weak networking, enterprise IT spending and the durable goods market.
However, steady growth in the medical devices, cloud and data center power sectors is likely to have provided some support to Flex’s top-line growth.
FLEX is likely to have benefited from ramping up programs in the cloud, power and automotive sectors, along with positive secular trends. The company's focus on advancing these areas through strategic programs is anticipated to have boosted its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Flex Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Flex Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Flex Ltd. Quote
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
The Advanced Technology Solutions segment is expected to have faced weakness in the industrial market in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, strength in commercial aviation and defense customer wins are likely to have helped offset some of the company’s sales decline.
Celestica is also seeing strong growth in Connectivity and Cloud Solutions. High demand for AI/ML compute products and networking switches is expected to have driven revenues in the enterprise and communications markets in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Celestica, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Celestica, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Celestica, Inc. Quote