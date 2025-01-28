Ryanair Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY Quick Quote RYAAY - Free Report) reported encouraging third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents and improved year over year. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Revenues of $3.15 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. The top line improved year over year on the back of solid close-in Christmas/New Year bookings.
RYAAY’s profit after tax improved to €149 million from €15 million in the year-ago reported quarter.
Traffic (despite repeated Boeing delivery delays) grew 9% year over year at marginally higher average fares (up 1% in the fiscal third quarter).
Load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. Average fares were up 1% year over year.
Operating costs grew 8% year over year to €2.93 billion, owing to higher staff and other costs, which was in part due to Boeing delivery delays. This was partially offset by fuel hedge savings.
RYAAY has completed more than 50% of its current €800m buyback program and is on track to complete this program by mid-2025. On completion, Ryanair will have returned almost €9 billion (including dividends) to shareholders since 2008, with approximately 36% of the issued share capital repurchased and canceled. An interim dividend of €0.223 per share will be paid on Feb. 26, 2025.
Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers, subject to no further adverse news on Boeing delivery delays. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198 -200 million passengers (+8%).
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Currently, RYAAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Over the past six months, shares of RYAAY have gained 16% compared with the
industry’s surge of 26.7%. Six-Month Price Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Earnings increased 44.5% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.
DAL’srevenues of $15.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion and increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.44 billion, up 5.7% year over year. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 82.4% of total revenues, increased 5% year over year at $12.82 billion.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. However, the bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The decline was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment.
JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $2.78 billion, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% from the year-ago reported quarter. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 40-50 cents.
ALK’s bottom line benefitted from solid revenue growth, cost and operational performance throughout the quarter and holiday travel periods. ALK also benefitted from a renegotiation of certain interest payments and favorability in its fourth-quarter tax rate.
ALK’s operating revenues of $3.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. The top line jumped 38.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 89.9% of the top line and increasing 37% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) reported encouraging third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) results wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents and improved year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $3.15 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. The top line improved year over year on the back of solid close-in Christmas/New Year bookings.
RYAAY’s profit after tax improved to €149 million from €15 million in the year-ago reported quarter.
Traffic (despite repeated Boeing delivery delays) grew 9% year over year at marginally higher average fares (up 1% in the fiscal third quarter).
Load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. Average fares were up 1% year over year.
Operating costs grew 8% year over year to €2.93 billion, owing to higher staff and other costs, which was in part due to Boeing delivery delays. This was partially offset by fuel hedge savings.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
RYAAY has completed more than 50% of its current €800m buyback program and is on track to complete this program by mid-2025. On completion, Ryanair will have returned almost €9 billion (including dividends) to shareholders since 2008, with approximately 36% of the issued share capital repurchased and canceled. An interim dividend of €0.223 per share will be paid on Feb. 26, 2025.
Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers, subject to no further adverse news on Boeing delivery delays. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198 -200 million passengers (+8%).
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Currently, RYAAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Over the past six months, shares of RYAAY have gained 16% compared with the industry’s surge of 26.7%.
Six-Month Price Comparison
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Earnings increased 44.5% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.
DAL’srevenues of $15.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion and increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.44 billion, up 5.7% year over year. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 82.4% of total revenues, increased 5% year over year at $12.82 billion.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. However, the bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The decline was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment.
JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $2.78 billion, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% from the year-ago reported quarter. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 40-50 cents.
ALK’s bottom line benefitted from solid revenue growth, cost and operational performance throughout the quarter and holiday travel periods. ALK also benefitted from a renegotiation of certain interest payments and favorability in its fourth-quarter tax rate.
ALK’s operating revenues of $3.53 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. The top line jumped 38.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 89.9% of the top line and increasing 37% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.