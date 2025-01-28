RTX Corporation’s ( RTX Quick Quote RTX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 12.4%. The bottom line also improved 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.29, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit. . Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar
RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
RTX Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year
RTX Corporation’s (RTX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 12.4%. The bottom line also improved 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.29, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, marking an improvement from $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.
The improvement can be attributed to higher sales, along with higher operating profit than the prior-year quarter’s level.
For 2024, the company reported adjusted EPS of $5.73, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. The full-year bottom line also improved 13% from the year-ago reported figure of $5.06.
Operational Performance
RTX’s fourth-quarter sales totaled $21.62 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.56 billion by 5.2%. The top line also surged a solid 8.5% from $19.93 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The top-line improvement was driven by higher sales growth from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon and Collins Aerospace business segments.
For 2024, the company generated adjusted sales of $80.81 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $79.75 billion. The full-year top line also improved 17% from the year-ago reported figure of $68.92 billion.
Total costs and expenses increased 9.1% year over year to $19.77 billion in the fourth quarter. The company generated an adjusted operating profit of $2.85 billion compared with $2.27 billion in the prior-year quarter.
RTX posted an interest expense of $486 million compared with $488 million in the prior-year period.
Segmental Performance
Collins Aerospace: Sales in this segment totaled $7.54 billion, up 6% year over year. This improvement can be attributed to higher commercial aftermarket sales, backed by continued growth in commercial air traffic. Increased defense sales, driven by higher volumes across multiple programs, also contributed favorably to this unit’s sales growth.
The segment’s adjusted operating profit totaled $1.21 billion compared with $1.04 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Pratt & Whitney: This segment’s sales totaled $7.57 billion, reflecting an improvement of 18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This improvement can be attributed to sales growth in the commercial aftermarket and commercial OEM businesses, driven by increased deliveries and favorable OEM mix in Large Commercial Engines, and higher commercial aftermarket volume. Increased military sales on the back of higher volume for F135 production, the F135 Engine Core Upgrade program, and F135 sustainment also contributed favorably to this unit’s sales growth.
The adjusted operating profit totaled $717 million, up from $405 million in the year-ago quarter.
Raytheon: This segment recorded sales of $7.16 billion, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including Global Patriot, NASAMS and counter-UAS programs, as well as higher volume from the restart of contracts with a Middle East customer.
The segment’s adjusted operating profit amounted to $728 million compared with $618 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.
Financial Update
RTX had cash and cash equivalents of $5.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $6.59 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt totaled $38.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $42.36 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash flow from operating activities was $7.16 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $7.88 billion at the end of 2023.
Free cash outflow totaled $4.53 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $5.47 billion at the end of 2023.
Guidance
RTX issued its financial guidance for 2025.
The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the band of $6.00-$6.15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $6.06, which lies lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
RTX projects its sales to be in the band of $83-$84 billion for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $84.08 billion, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
RTX expects to generate free cash flow of $7.0-$7.5 billion for 2025.
Zacks Rank
RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 by 5.5%. The bottom line also improved 1.5% from $5.44 recorded a year ago.
The company’s total sales were $1.50 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion by 3.7%. The top line also rose 5.4% from $1.43 billion reported a year ago.
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which improved 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 43 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 2%.
The company’s net sales totaled $473.8 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471 million by 0.6%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $457.5 million.
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 7.2%. However, the bottom line declined 16.3% from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported total revenues of $3.61 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion by 3.5%. Moreover, revenues decreased 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.89 billion.