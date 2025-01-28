We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) ending at $172.85, denoting a -0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
The maker of chipmaking equipment's stock has climbed by 6.68% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The upcoming earnings release of Applied Materials will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. On that day, Applied Materials is projected to report earnings of $2.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.04%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.16 billion, indicating a 6.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.38 per share and a revenue of $29.34 billion, signifying shifts of +8.44% and +7.97%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Applied Materials. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Applied Materials is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.46 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that AMAT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.