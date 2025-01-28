We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) ending at $16.23, denoting a -1.04% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.
The gas and oil production company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $276.5 million, reflecting a 68.15% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.41% higher within the past month. Diversified Energy Company PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
