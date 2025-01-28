We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) standing at $3.05, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.03%.
The lithium producer's shares have seen an increase of 2.33% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% lower. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
