Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $16.17, indicating a -0.12% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 7.43% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Adma Biologics is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 275%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $112.2 million, showing a 51.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.