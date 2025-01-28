We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed at $89.97, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
Shares of the gold mining company have appreciated by 14.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.14, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.1 billion, reflecting a 19.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.95, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.59.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.