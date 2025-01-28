We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Stock Moves 0.92%: What You Should Know
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT - Free Report) closed at $9.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, SkyWater Technology, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 250%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $74.1 million, indicating a 6.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, SkyWater Technology, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
