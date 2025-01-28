Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BRF (BRFS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw BRF (BRFS - Free Report) ending at $3.74, denoting a -1.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

The the stock of chicken, beef and pork producer has fallen by 7.79% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BRF in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.74 billion, indicating a 61.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% higher. BRF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, BRF is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.83, so one might conclude that BRF is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Published in

