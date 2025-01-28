We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) standing at $93.85, reflecting a -1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has climbed by 3.63% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 11, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.67, showcasing a 2.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.05 billion, indicating a 0.91% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.
Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
