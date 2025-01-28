We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $111.31, demonstrating a -1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.
The the stock of electric utility has risen by 4.56% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The upcoming earnings release of Duke Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.28%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.7 billion, indicating a 6.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. Right now, Duke Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.09 for its industry.
Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 2.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.59 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.