Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.07, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 8.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Amkor Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Amkor Technology is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.46 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

