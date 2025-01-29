We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Core & Main (CNM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) standing at $56.73, reflecting a +1.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.
The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has climbed by 10.4% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Core & Main in its upcoming release. On that day, Core & Main is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.68 billion, indicating a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
CNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $7.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.47% and +10.76%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Core & Main is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Core & Main's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.66, so one might conclude that Core & Main is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, CNM's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.