Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB - Free Report) reported $18.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.06 million, representing a surprise of +2.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western New England Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 80.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $3.25 million versus $2.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $15.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.06 million.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

