Repligen (RGEN) Surges 3.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Repligen (RGEN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.7% higher at $174.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.8% gain over the past four weeks.
The company provides advanced bioprocessing technologies and solutions that are used by large biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations to manufacture biologic drugs. The growing optimism related to the company's various business franchisees might have driven the recent share price rally.
This drug developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%. Revenues are expected to be $167.72 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Repligen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RGEN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Repligen is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $32.60. EXEL has returned -2.9% over the past month.
Exelixis' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.3% over the past month to $0.50. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +51.5%. Exelixis currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).