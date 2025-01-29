Is Tyson Foods Up for an Earnings Beat in Its Q1 Earnings Release?

Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) is likely to register growth in top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $13.5 billion, suggesting an increase of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to 79 cents per share, indicating growth of 14.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 57%, on average. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Things to Know About TSN’s Upcoming Results
Tyson Foods is thriving thanks to its diversified protein portfolio, with strong performance in chicken and prepared foods driving success. This multi-protein approach is helping the company expand its footprint globally, enhance capacity utilization and align operations with regional market demands for growth opportunities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ Chicken segment fiscal first-quarter sales is pegged at $4,068.1 million, indicating growth from the $4,033 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
The company’s growth strategy is built around three key pillars – operational excellence, customer and consumer focus, and sustainability. This approach is delivering positive results, with Tyson Foods continually enhancing productivity and efficiency across its business segments through ongoing improvements and an optimized supply chain strategy. In addition, the company’s dedication to customer-centric innovation positions it for growth.
Yet, Tyson Foods faces challenges in its Beef and Pork segments. Beef volumes remain vulnerable to supply constraints, while the Pork segment struggles with tighter profit margins, despite operational improvements. This stagnant volume growth in these segments poses a concern for the company's to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers for TSN Stock
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tyson Foods this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Tyson Foods carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +3.36%. Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Church & Dwight ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 2.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS is pegged at 77 cents, which implies a roughly 18.5% increase year over year. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. Clorox ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.39, indicating a 35.7% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average. Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE Quick Quote KVUE - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, which indicates growth of 3.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kenvue’s fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 25 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KVUE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.
