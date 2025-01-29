We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 11/03/2009, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $53.46 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.18%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 30% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.13% of total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 35.48% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SCHX seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market measures all U.S. equity securities with readily available prices. The index includes approximately the largest 750 stocks and is float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted.
The ETF return is roughly 3.45% so far this year and is up about 25.97% in the last one year (as of 01/29/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $19.08 and $24.19.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 752 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SCHX is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $605.73 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $632.65 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.