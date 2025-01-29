Is Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 06/23/2005, the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (
PSI Quick Quote PSI - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $727.83 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Technology ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index.
The Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of semiconductor companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for PSI are 0.56%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.15%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (
AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 6.52% of total assets, followed by Lam Research Corp ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 45.71% of PSI's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -1.35% so far this year and is up about 13.97% in the last one year (as of 01/29/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $49.06 and $66.72.
The fund has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 36.40% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PSI a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Semiconductors ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Semiconductor ETF (
SOXX Quick Quote SOXX - Free Report) tracks PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH Quick Quote SMH - Free Report) tracks MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. IShares Semiconductor ETF has $13.47 billion in assets, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has $23.70 billion. SOXX has an expense ratio of 0.35% and SMH charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
