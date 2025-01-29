Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Wells Fargo Diversified Capital Builder I

(EKBYX - Free Report) has a 0.78% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. EKBYX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With yearly returns of 11.84% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Research Institutional

(JAGRX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. JAGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 16.82% over the last five years, JAGRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TCW Relative Value Large Cap I

(TGDIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TGDIX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TGDIX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 12.12% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


