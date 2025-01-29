TELUS-Movius Tie-Up to Boost Secure Communications: TU Stock to Gain?

TELUS Corporation ( TU Quick Quote TU - Free Report) recently joined forces with Movius, a top global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, purpose-driven communications software. The partnership unveils TELUS Unified MultiLine, an innovative solution that empowers Canadian businesses with secure, seamless and flexible communication tools. By leveraging Movius’ cutting-edge technology and TELUS’ robust network infrastructure, TELUS Unified MultiLine provides employees with a dedicated business identity accessible across multiple devices, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets and wearables. The state-of-the-art tool integrates smoothly with existing enterprise communication platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM), Salesforce and WhatsApp, ensuring that businesses can maintain secure and efficient communication workflows. Workers can use their existing devices in a bring-your-own-device setup, promoting flexibility and cost savings efforts. Modern Features of TELUS Unified MultiLine Solution
The platform incorporates advanced security features to protect sensitive business communications across a broad spectrum of industries such as finance, healthcare, insurance, professional services and public organizations. With growing concerns over cyber threats, TELUS Unified MultiLine is designed to meet the highest security standards, ensuring businesses can protect their critical communications while maintaining compliance with industry best practices.
Modern businesses require seamless communication between employees, clients and partners. By incorporating business calls and messages into one streamlined platform, TELUS Unified MultiLine aids organizations in boosting operational efficiency and workflow. Another notable capability of TELUS Unified MultiLine is its effortless integration with TELUS’ robust network infrastructure. By harnessing TELUS’ advanced network, businesses can ensure uninterrupted communication, thus increasing productivity. The collaboration combines enterprise-grade security, network stability and AI-embedded innovation to provide a next-generation communication experience tailored to the needs of Canadian businesses. This innovative solution highlights TELUS' commitment to digital transformation, equipping Canadian companies with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving work environment. As more and more businesses embrace TU’s cutting-edge solutions, the company is likely to witness an uptick in its share price performance along with top-line and bottom-line growth. TELUS' 4G LTE network covers 99% of the population in Canada, and the addition of the 600 MHz spectrum will increase urban capacity and expand rural availability of wireless broadband service. The company remains focused on the execution of its strategies along with amplifying efforts on cost efficiency for margin-accretive customer growth and investments to support its expansion strategy. It also plans to invest C$73 billion across Canada by 2028 to drive socio-economic growth for the nation. This includes more than C$24 billion across Ontario, more than C$16 billion across Alberta and C$17 billion across British Columbia to improve its network services over the next five years to promote innovation and growth. TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 18.9% in the past year compared with the
sub-industry's fall of 15.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas QCOM & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
Image: Bigstock
TELUS-Movius Tie-Up to Boost Secure Communications: TU Stock to Gain?
TELUS Corporation (TU - Free Report) recently joined forces with Movius, a top global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, purpose-driven communications software. The partnership unveils TELUS Unified MultiLine, an innovative solution that empowers Canadian businesses with secure, seamless and flexible communication tools.
By leveraging Movius’ cutting-edge technology and TELUS’ robust network infrastructure, TELUS Unified MultiLine provides employees with a dedicated business identity accessible across multiple devices, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets and wearables.
The state-of-the-art tool integrates smoothly with existing enterprise communication platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM), Salesforce and WhatsApp, ensuring that businesses can maintain secure and efficient communication workflows. Workers can use their existing devices in a bring-your-own-device setup, promoting flexibility and cost savings efforts.
Modern Features of TELUS Unified MultiLine Solution
The platform incorporates advanced security features to protect sensitive business communications across a broad spectrum of industries such as finance, healthcare, insurance, professional services and public organizations. With growing concerns over cyber threats, TELUS Unified MultiLine is designed to meet the highest security standards, ensuring businesses can protect their critical communications while maintaining compliance with industry best practices.
Modern businesses require seamless communication between employees, clients and partners. By incorporating business calls and messages into one streamlined platform, TELUS Unified MultiLine aids organizations in boosting operational efficiency and workflow. Another notable capability of TELUS Unified MultiLine is its effortless integration with TELUS’ robust network infrastructure. By harnessing TELUS’ advanced network, businesses can ensure uninterrupted communication, thus increasing productivity.
The collaboration combines enterprise-grade security, network stability and AI-embedded innovation to provide a next-generation communication experience tailored to the needs of Canadian businesses. This innovative solution highlights TELUS' commitment to digital transformation, equipping Canadian companies with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving work environment. As more and more businesses embrace TU’s cutting-edge solutions, the company is likely to witness an uptick in its share price performance along with top-line and bottom-line growth.
TELUS' 4G LTE network covers 99% of the population in Canada, and the addition of the 600 MHz spectrum will increase urban capacity and expand rural availability of wireless broadband service. The company remains focused on the execution of its strategies along with amplifying efforts on cost efficiency for margin-accretive customer growth and investments to support its expansion strategy. It also plans to invest C$73 billion across Canada by 2028 to drive socio-economic growth for the nation. This includes more than C$24 billion across Ontario, more than C$16 billion across Alberta and C$17 billion across British Columbia to improve its network services over the next five years to promote innovation and growth.
TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 18.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's fall of 15.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas QCOM & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.