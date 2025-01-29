Back to top

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Moves 7.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) shares soared 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $28.44. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Norwegian Cruise Line is thriving on strong consumer demand and a robust booking environment. The company is also seeing a boost in onboard spending, driven by higher demand for shore excursions and enhanced connectivity through Starlink high-speed Internet.

 

This cruise operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +161.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.09 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Norwegian Cruise Line, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 58.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NCLH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Norwegian Cruise Line is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $45.34. FUN has returned -6.2% in the past month.

For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.9% over the past month to $0.36. This represents a change of +125% from what the company reported a year ago. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


