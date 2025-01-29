Curious about MasterCard (MA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCard (
MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasterCard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' at $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' should come in at $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cross-border assessments' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other network assessments' will reach $256.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Switched transactions' should arrive at 41.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.06 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' stands at $618.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $587 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' to reach $70.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' of $864.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $761 billion.
Analysts expect 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' to come in at $222.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' will reach $1,777.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,625 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' will likely reach $2,561.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,352 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' reaching $784.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $727 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCard here>>> Over the past month, MasterCard shares have recorded returns of +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Curious about MasterCard (MA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCard (MA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasterCard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' at $3.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' should come in at $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cross-border assessments' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other network assessments' will reach $256.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Switched transactions' should arrive at 41.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.06 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' stands at $618.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $587 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' to reach $70.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' of $864.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $761 billion.
Analysts expect 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' to come in at $222.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' will reach $1,777.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,625 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' will likely reach $2,561.90 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,352 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' reaching $784.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $727 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCard here>>>
Over the past month, MasterCard shares have recorded returns of +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>