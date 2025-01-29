NTAP & 49ers Partner to Bolster Fan Engagement at Levi's Stadium

NetApp ( NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) recently forged a multi-year partnership with the San Francisco 49ers to transform the landscape of sports and entertainment with next-generation technology and innovation. As a founding level partner, the highest tier of corporate partnership with the 49ers, NetApp has been named the Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner of the historic NFL franchise. The joined forces will utilize NetApp’s cutting-edge silo-free data infrastructure to improve multiple facets of the 49ers’ operations, starting with a transformative upgrade to the fan experience at Levi’s Stadium. Through NetApp’s expertise in cloud, storage and data management, the stadium will undergo significant upgrades to create a seamless, efficient and immersive fan experience. The implementation of the NetApp Keystone storage-as-a-service solution will accelerate enhancements in entry and exit processes, reduce wait times for restrooms and concessions, elevate mobile app performance and foster additional improvements. Breakthrough Initiatives Under the NTAP-49ers Partnership
Apart from enhancing stadium operations, NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure will be integrated across multiple areas of the 49ers organization. NTAP will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 49ers 2025 NFL Draft. This sponsorship highlights its commitment to innovation and advancement across the emerging sports and entertainment vertical. As part of the partnership, the exclusive Levi’s Stadium Owners Club on the East side of the stadium will be renamed to honor NetApp’s sponsorship.
Furthermore, NetApp will be the presenting sponsor of the Horizon Summit, the 49ers’ annual strategy, data and analytics conference. As sports franchises increasingly rely on data to provide top-tier fan experience and streamline operations, intelligent infrastructure solutions like those provided by NetApp are gaining steady traction. By combining NetApp’s industry-leading data infrastructure with the 49ers’ commitment to innovation, Levi’s Stadium is poised to play a key role in transforming the future of sports venues worldwide. NetApp’s vision of fostering long-term growth and innovation in the intelligent data infrastructure is strengthened by its recent divesture of its Spot by NetApp FinOps business to Flexera. The deal is likely to boost NetApp’s financial health and share performance in the cloud storage market.
In the fiscal second quarter, the company won more than 100 artificial intelligence (AI) and data lake modernization deals. The company is also working on the development of GenAI cloud and on-premises solutions in collaboration with industry behemoths. NetApp expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to provide the foundational data storage for the Google Distributed Cloud and make AI-ready infrastructure available to the public sector and other highly regulated industries.
NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure, bolstered by ONTAP and StorageGRID solutions, empowers its customers to efficiently scale workloads and harness AI while ensuring security and regulatory compliance. Google Distributed Cloud will also use these capabilities to enhance its services, including databases, AI and analytics. Also, Keystone's storage-as-a-service offering has been gaining significant traction, with revenues increasing more than 55% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Unbilled RPO was $330 million, up 11% quarter over quarter. Unbilled RPO is a key indicator of Keystone's growth. NTAP's Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
NTAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 34.4% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 1.9%.
sub-industry's growth of 1.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
