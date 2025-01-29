Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UiPath (PATH) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Read MoreHide Full Article

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $15.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from strong customer enthusiasm for PATH’s agentic automation vision, unveiled at FORWARD, reinforcing the company’s leadership in AI-driven automation and boosting investor confidence.

This enterprise automation software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Revenues are expected to be $424.75 million, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For UiPath, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PATH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

UiPath is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. V2X (VVX - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3% lower at $51.98. VVX has returned 11.1% in the past month.

For V2X, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.13. This represents a change of -7.4% from what the company reported a year ago. V2X currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - free report >>

V2X, Inc. (VVX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today