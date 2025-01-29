Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amplitude (AMPL) Soars 10.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.7% higher at $12.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s continuous product innovation, which drives long-term value. Its evolving platform, catering to more users and workflows, has strengthened investor confidence.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -75%. Revenues are expected to be $76.54 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amplitude, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMPL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amplitude is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amprius Technologies (AMPX - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 5.8% higher at $3.26. AMPX has returned 3.4% over the past month.

Amprius' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Amprius currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) - free report >>

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today