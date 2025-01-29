We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stock Market News for Jan 29, 2025
U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq recovering most of their losses from the previous session that saw a Wall Street bloodbath, triggered by the sudden emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.
How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained 0.3% or 136.77 points, to finish at 44,850.35.
The S&P 500 jumped 0.9% or 55.42 points, to close at 6,067.70 points, snapping its two-day losing streak. Technology stocks were the biggest gainers.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) gained 2.7%. However, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) lost 1.4%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) gave up 1.2%. Eight of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2% or 391.75 points to end at 19,733.59 points, snapping its two-day losing streak.
The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 8.32% to 16.41. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.13-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored declining issues. A total of 13.87 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 15.5 billion.
Markets Recover After DeepSeek Scare
Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with major indexes recovering most of their losses suffered in the previous session. Tech stocks led the rally as investors closely watched NVIDIA Corporation’s ((NVDA - Free Report) ) intraday fluctuations. The AI darling briefly incurred losses earlier in the session but bounced back to end nearly 9% higher.
The semiconduction giant saw its shares plummet nearly 17% on Monday, with $589 billion wiped off its market value following the DeepSeek threat.
On Monday, DeepSeek’s, sudden emergence challenged the U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. The Chinese AI startup last month rolled out R1, an open-source free assistant, which the company claims used cheaper chips and less data. The AI model reportedly cost less than $6 million to develop.
It also surpassed several OpenAI tests and, over the weekend, exceeded its U.S. competitor ChatGPT in downloads from Apple Inc.'s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) App Store. DeepSeek’s emergence raised doubts about investor expectations that AI will drive demand throughout the supply chain, including chipmakers and data centers.
However, these fears somewhat eased on Tuesday, with tech stocks making a solid rebound. Shares of Broadcom, Inc. ((AVGO - Free Report) ) gained 2.6%, while Oracle Corporation ((ORCL - Free Report) ) rose 3.6%. Broadcom has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Investors also shifted focus to corporate earnings due this week. A spate of tech giants, including Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) and Microsoft Corporation ((MSFT - Free Report) ), will be reporting their quarterly results this week.
Economic Data
The Conference Board said on Tuesday that U.S. consumer confidence declined to 104.1 in January following an upwardly revised 109.5 in the prior month. This was also lower than the consensus estimate of a rise to 105.6 from the previously reported 104.7.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index reported that home prices rose 3.8% year over year in November after increasing 3.6% in October.
In other economic data released on Tuesday, U.S. durable goods orders declined 2.2% or $6.3 billion in December $276.1 billion, sharply higher than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.8%. Excluding transportation, new orders rose 0.3%.