We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Meta Platforms (META) a Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell.
Connecting people through its popular suite of apps including Instagram, Messenger, Facebook, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. The world’s largest social media offering, Meta Platforms has surpassed the earnings mark in each of the past eight quarters. But with most AI-related stocks showing weakness lately, is META stock a buy?
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The company is expected to post a profit of $6.90 per share, reflecting growth of 29.5% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have risen by 2.07% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 17.1% to $46.97 billion.
Meta (META - Free Report) is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking. Instagram in particular has emerged as an important cash cow supported by AI.
META shares bucked Monday’s DeepSeek-induced sell-off and are trading at all-time highs ahead of the release. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the Q4 announcement. As always, investors should remain cautious as earnings releases can coincide with enhanced volatility.