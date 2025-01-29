Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) . BBCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.18, while its industry has an average P/E of 26.56. BBCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.24 and as low as 9.07, with a median of 14.69, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BBCP has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.19.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BBCP has a P/CF ratio of 5.77. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15. Over the past year, BBCP's P/CF has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 3.68, with a median of 4.63.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Concrete Pumping Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BBCP is an impressive value stock right now.


