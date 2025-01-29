Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sabesp (SBS) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sabesp (SBS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sabesp is one of 104 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sabesp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBS' full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SBS has moved about 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 9% on average. This shows that Sabesp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Telecom Italia (TIIAY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

For Telecom Italia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1150% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sabesp belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that SBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Telecom Italia, however, belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #163. The industry has moved -14.8% so far this year.

Sabesp and Telecom Italia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS) - free report >>

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (TIIAY) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors