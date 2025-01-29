We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Perpetua Resources Corp. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Perpetua Resources Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPTA's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, PPTA has moved about 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Perpetua Resources Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Siderurgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) . The stock has returned 6.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Siderurgica Nacional's current year EPS has increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Perpetua Resources Corp. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20% this year, meaning that PPTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Siderurgica Nacional belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved -26.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Perpetua Resources Corp. and Siderurgica Nacional as they attempt to continue their solid performance.