Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging LegalZoom.com (LZ) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
LegalZoom is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LegalZoom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LZ's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that LZ has returned about 23.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 13.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, LegalZoom is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Sandvik AB (SDVKY - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.8%.
The consensus estimate for Sandvik AB's current year EPS has increased 66.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, LegalZoom belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.9% this year, meaning that LZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sandvik AB, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to LegalZoom and Sandvik AB as they could maintain their solid performance.