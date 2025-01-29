See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Planet Labs PBC (PL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Planet Labs PBC (PL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Planet Labs PBC (PL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Planet Labs PBC (PL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Planet Labs PBC is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Planet Labs PBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PL's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, PL has returned 35.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 34% on average. This means that Planet Labs PBC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 36% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Twilio's current year EPS has increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Planet Labs PBC belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.9% so far this year, so PL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Twilio is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Planet Labs PBC and Twilio as they could maintain their solid performance.