BLKB's YourCause & True Impact Team Up to Provide AI-Driven Insights

Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) has collaborated with True Impact, a platform that helps organizations measure the real outcomes of their donations, volunteer work and other contributions. This partnership introduces a unique integration between True Impact and Blackbaud Impact Edge, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool for social impact reporting and storytelling designed for YourCause corporate clients.
YourCause acquisition in January 2019 enabled Blackbaud to boost the renewal of cloud solution contracts and sales of subscription-based retained professional services. Set to launch later this year, this integration will enable companies to better understand and relay the outcomes of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.
Blackbaud is integrating True Impact data into Impact Edge, with plans to make the data available in dashboards later this year. YourCause customers already have access to Impact Edge, enabling better data visualization and trend analysis. Some customers are also testing Blackbaud Copilot, an AI assistant within Impact Edge, which will be fully launched soon.
What Does This Partnership Offer?
Blackbaud’s integration with True Impact offers powerful features for CSR leaders. Companies can accurately measure their philanthropic impact using nonprofit data, while AI-powered dashboards provide real-time insights on donations, grants and volunteer work. Predictive forecasting helps plan smarter investments by estimating social outcomes based on industry benchmarks.
The integration also includes storytelling tools to turn data into meaningful narratives aligned with business goals like Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or specific cause areas. Additionally, the platform enables grantee discovery, allowing organizations to find and connect with nonprofits based on actual and projected impact, ensuring meaningful and aligned partnerships.
By combining True Impact’s measurement capabilities with Impact Edge’s AI technology, companies can now benchmark, track and narrate their entire social impact journey. This means better decision-making, predictive modeling and smarter planning for CSR strategies. The integration will also improve accountability and transparency, helping CSR leaders provide credible, outcome-driven reports to stakeholders.
Blackbaud is a leading software provider focused on supporting social impact. Its software is designed to enhance impact in areas such as fundraising, financial management for nonprofits, digital giving, grantmaking, CSR and education management. In January 2025, Blackbaud launched its
Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT users in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, the Standard and Optimized Donation Forms are available for Blackbaud customer relationship management (CRM) users in the region.
Also, strong momentum in the core social sector, along with strategic partnerships, bode well. In November 2024, Blackbaud collaborated with
Flywire Corporation, a global payments enablement and software organization, to improve the payment experience for international students paying tuition fees at K-12 private and independent schools in the United States. In September 2024, BLKB expanded its long-standing partnership with Microsoft to incorporate Microsoft AI and analytics into software designed for the distinct operational needs of social impact organizations, eliminating the necessity for expensive customizations.
However, Blackbaud has been encountering slow growth due to challenges in its EVERFI business. Additionally, the weak performance of the corporate sector in the third quarter of 2024 raised significant concerns. In January 2025, Blackbaud officially announced the sale of its EVERFI business to an independent private investment firm. The transaction, finalized on Dec. 31, 2024, followed a thorough strategic review process and was closed for a nominal amount.
BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 7.4% over the past year against the
industry’s growth of 12.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) . BB& IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 80.4% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share are pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 60 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 48.4% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 64% in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
BLKB's YourCause & True Impact Team Up to Provide AI-Driven Insights
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) has collaborated with True Impact, a platform that helps organizations measure the real outcomes of their donations, volunteer work and other contributions. This partnership introduces a unique integration between True Impact and Blackbaud Impact Edge, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool for social impact reporting and storytelling designed for YourCause corporate clients.
YourCause acquisition in January 2019 enabled Blackbaud to boost the renewal of cloud solution contracts and sales of subscription-based retained professional services. Set to launch later this year, this integration will enable companies to better understand and relay the outcomes of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.
Blackbaud is integrating True Impact data into Impact Edge, with plans to make the data available in dashboards later this year. YourCause customers already have access to Impact Edge, enabling better data visualization and trend analysis. Some customers are also testing Blackbaud Copilot, an AI assistant within Impact Edge, which will be fully launched soon.
Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus
Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote
What Does This Partnership Offer?
Blackbaud’s integration with True Impact offers powerful features for CSR leaders. Companies can accurately measure their philanthropic impact using nonprofit data, while AI-powered dashboards provide real-time insights on donations, grants and volunteer work. Predictive forecasting helps plan smarter investments by estimating social outcomes based on industry benchmarks.
The integration also includes storytelling tools to turn data into meaningful narratives aligned with business goals like Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or specific cause areas. Additionally, the platform enables grantee discovery, allowing organizations to find and connect with nonprofits based on actual and projected impact, ensuring meaningful and aligned partnerships.
By combining True Impact’s measurement capabilities with Impact Edge’s AI technology, companies can now benchmark, track and narrate their entire social impact journey. This means better decision-making, predictive modeling and smarter planning for CSR strategies. The integration will also improve accountability and transparency, helping CSR leaders provide credible, outcome-driven reports to stakeholders.
Blackbaud is a leading software provider focused on supporting social impact. Its software is designed to enhance impact in areas such as fundraising, financial management for nonprofits, digital giving, grantmaking, CSR and education management. In January 2025, Blackbaud launched its Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT users in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, the Standard and Optimized Donation Forms are available for Blackbaud customer relationship management (CRM) users in the region.
Also, strong momentum in the core social sector, along with strategic partnerships, bode well. In November 2024, Blackbaud collaborated with Flywire Corporation, a global payments enablement and software organization, to improve the payment experience for international students paying tuition fees at K-12 private and independent schools in the United States. In September 2024, BLKB expanded its long-standing partnership with Microsoft to incorporate Microsoft AI and analytics into software designed for the distinct operational needs of social impact organizations, eliminating the necessity for expensive customizations.
However, Blackbaud has been encountering slow growth due to challenges in its EVERFI business. Additionally, the weak performance of the corporate sector in the third quarter of 2024 raised significant concerns. In January 2025, Blackbaud officially announced the sale of its EVERFI business to an independent private investment firm. The transaction, finalized on Dec. 31, 2024, followed a thorough strategic review process and was closed for a nominal amount.
BLKB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 7.4% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 12.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) . BB& IDCC presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 80.4% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share are pegged at $15.19, unchanged in the past 60 days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 48.4% in the past six months.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 64% in the past six months.