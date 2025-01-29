See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Canada Goose (GOOS) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $11.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% gain over the past four weeks.
Canada Goose has received exemptive relief from the Ontario Securities Commission, allowing the company to buy back up to 10% of its subordinate voting shares' public float through U.S.-based trading systems, including the New York Stock Exchange. This initiative forms part of Canada Goose's ongoing normal course issuer bid, which was initially announced on Nov. 19, 2024.
This high-end coat maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Revenues are expected to be $444.24 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Canada Goose, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOOS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Canada Goose belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $120.83. Over the past month, ANF has returned -22.7%.
Abercrombie's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $3.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +18.2%. Abercrombie currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).