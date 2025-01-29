Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Vertiv (VRT): Can Its 3.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.9% higher at $106.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Vertiv is benefitting from the growing demand for AI-driven data centers and advanced liquid cooling solutions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $2.15 billion, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vertiv, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vertiv is a member of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Grid Dynamics (GDYN - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1% higher at $21.49. GDYN has returned -5.5% over the past month.

Grid Dynamics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +28.6%. Grid Dynamics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today