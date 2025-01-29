Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Elastic (ESTC) Surges 11.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) shares rallied 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $117.25. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Elastic is benefiting from strong customer commitments, increased adoption of generative AI, and platform consolidation for security and observability solutions.

This software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%. Revenues are expected to be $368.32 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Elastic, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ESTC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Elastic belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Synchronoss (SNCR - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2% higher at $9.88. Over the past month, SNCR has returned 4.5%.

Synchronoss' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +111.8%. Synchronoss currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) - free report >>

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today