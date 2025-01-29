We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
HSBC Plans to Exit Parts of IB Units in U.K., Europe & U.S.
HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC - Free Report) plans to close its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and some equities businesses in Europe and the Americas to enhance its focus on the Asian region. This was first reported by Bloomberg.
Rationale Behind HSBC’s Retrenchment
The move aims to accelerate the shift from Western markets to Eastern regions where HSBC has higher profitability.
Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank, stated, “Our intention is to move to a more competitive, scalable, financing-led model.” The bank also mentioned retaining more focused M&A and equity capital markets capabilities in Asia and the Middle East.
It is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the proposed retrenchment.
Nonetheless, HSBC will continue its debt capital markets and leveraged acquisition finance operations globally.
This aligns with the bank’s ongoing overhaul of its dealmaking and corporate advisory activities in the West, which is intended to tighten its focus on Asia and boost returns under current CEO Georges Elhedery.
HSBC’s Other Restructuring Efforts
Elhedery, who succeeded Noel Quinn as CEO last September, is leading a major restructuring initiative that splits the bank into "eastern" and "western" units. As part of the overhaul, HSBC plans to merge its commercial banking division with its global banking and markets unit, which includes investment banking (IB).
This initiative aims to mitigate costs by reducing the bank’s expensive layer of senior staff. Last week, HSBC closed its payments app Zing, just a year after it launched the digital challenger.
Further, last month, the Financial Times reported that HSBC is considering retrenching its retail operations outside the U.K. and Hong Kong, particularly in Mexico, to mitigate costs further and focus on wealthier “premier” clients.
In November 2024, Reuters reported that HSBC plans to close its credit card operations in China as it faces challenges to achieve growth and profitability in the region.
In October 2024, the company announced an initiative to simplify its organizational structure and operate through four distinct lines of business – Hong Kong, UK, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and International Wealth & Premier Banking. The company announced the appointment of leadership teams across the segments in December 2024.
Similarly, other European banks have been focusing on streamlining their global operations. Last month, the Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) aims to strengthen its fixed-income trading business in the Americas. DB has been restructuring its IB operations since 2019 to establish itself among the top five banks in the U.S.
Also, in December 2024, Reuters reported that UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) intends to transform its wealth management business in the United States into six divisions and focus more on affluent clients below the ultra-wealthy level. The transformation plan indicates UBS’ efforts to enhance its performance in the United States.
HSBC’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of HSBC have rallied 30.4%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 23.6%.
Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).