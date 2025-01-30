MSCI Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?

MSCI’s ( MSCI Quick Quote MSCI - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.18 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56% and increased 13.6% year over year. MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, which is commendable. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Revenues increased 7.7% year over year to $743.5 million, missing the consensus mark by 0.13%. Organic revenues rose 7.4% year over year.
Recurring subscriptions of $543.3 million increased 7.5% year over year and contributed 73.1% to revenues.
Asset-based fees of $175.3 million jumped 20.8% year over year and contributed 23.6% to revenues. Non-recurring revenues of $24.9 million decreased 37.2% year over year and contributed 3.3% to revenues. At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management were $1.725 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes. The total retention rate was 93.1% in the quarter under review. MSCI’s Top-Line Details
In the fourth quarter, Index revenues of $420.1 million increased 8.3% year over year. Recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees rose 8.4% and 20.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. However, non-recurring revenues declined 48.9% year over year. Organically, Index operating revenue growth was 8.3%.
The uptick in recurring subscription revenues was driven by strong growth from market-cap-weighted Index products and ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes. Analytics operating revenues of $172.8 million increased 4.9% year over year. Organically, Analytics’ operating revenue growth was 4.8%. Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues jumped 4.9% and 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues were $85.2 million, rising 11.8% year over year. Organically, ESG and Climate operating revenue growth was 9%. Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 10.8% and 64.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. All Other – Private Assets operating revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Assets operating segment and the Private Capital Solutions (formerly known as Burgiss), were $65.3 million, up 6.9% year over year. Organic operating revenue growth for All Other – Private Assets was 6.7%. MSCI’s Operating Details
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.1% year over year to $452.2 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 60.8% compared with 60.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total operating expenses increased 5.9% on a year-over-year basis to $338.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $291.3 million, up 5.7% year over year, reflecting higher compensation and incentive compensation expenses related to higher headcount. Operating income improved 9.3% year over year to $405.2 million. The operating margin expanded 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 54.5%. MSCI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $409.3 million compared with $501 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Total debt was $4.5 billion as of Dec. 31, unchanged sequentially. The total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing 12-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 2.6 times, lower than management’s target range of 3-3.5 times. As of Dec. 31, 2024, free cash flow was $394.7 million, up 7.5% year over year compared with $394 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. MSCI had $1.5 billion outstanding under its share-repurchase authorization as of Jan. 28, 2025. It paid out dividends worth $124.8 million in the fourth quarter. MSCI’s 2025 Guidance
For 2025, MSCI expects total operating expenses in the range of $1.405-$1.445 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected to be between $1.220 billion and $1.250 billion. Interest expenses are expected to be between $182 million and $186 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be in the $1.52-$1.57 billion band and the $1.400-$1.460 billion range, respectively. MSCI: In a Nutshell
MSCI shares have outperformed the Zacks
Computer & Technology sector over the trailing six-month period. While MSCI shares have gained 15%, the Computer & Technology sector has risen 13.8%. The uptick can be attributed to strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business models and the growing adoption of its ESG and Climate solutions in the investment process. However, MSCI is grappling with challenging macroeconomic conditions which are affecting its financial performance and market outlook. MSCI currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. Stocks to Consider BILL Holdings ( BILL Quick Quote BILL - Free Report) , AMETEK ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) and CyberArk Software ( CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While BILL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMETEK and CyberArk carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Bill Holdings’ shares have soared 85.5% in the trailing six months. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. AMETEK shares have gained 6.1% in the trailing six months. AME is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4. CyberArk Software shares have surged 46.4% in the trailing six months. CYBR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.
Image: Bigstock
MSCI Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Will Raised View Aid Shares?
MSCI’s (MSCI - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.18 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.56% and increased 13.6% year over year.
MSCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, which is commendable.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues increased 7.7% year over year to $743.5 million, missing the consensus mark by 0.13%. Organic revenues rose 7.4% year over year.
MSCI Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MSCI Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MSCI Inc Quote
Recurring subscriptions of $543.3 million increased 7.5% year over year and contributed 73.1% to revenues.
Asset-based fees of $175.3 million jumped 20.8% year over year and contributed 23.6% to revenues.
Non-recurring revenues of $24.9 million decreased 37.2% year over year and contributed 3.3% to revenues.
At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management were $1.725 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes.
The total retention rate was 93.1% in the quarter under review.
MSCI’s Top-Line Details
In the fourth quarter, Index revenues of $420.1 million increased 8.3% year over year. Recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees rose 8.4% and 20.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. However, non-recurring revenues declined 48.9% year over year. Organically, Index operating revenue growth was 8.3%.
The uptick in recurring subscription revenues was driven by strong growth from market-cap-weighted Index products and ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes.
Analytics operating revenues of $172.8 million increased 4.9% year over year. Organically, Analytics’ operating revenue growth was 4.8%.
Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues jumped 4.9% and 5.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues were $85.2 million, rising 11.8% year over year. Organically, ESG and Climate operating revenue growth was 9%.
Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 10.8% and 64.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
All Other – Private Assets operating revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Assets operating segment and the Private Capital Solutions (formerly known as Burgiss), were $65.3 million, up 6.9% year over year. Organic operating revenue growth for All Other – Private Assets was 6.7%.
MSCI’s Operating Details
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.1% year over year to $452.2 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 60.8% compared with 60.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Total operating expenses increased 5.9% on a year-over-year basis to $338.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $291.3 million, up 5.7% year over year, reflecting higher compensation and incentive compensation expenses related to higher headcount.
Operating income improved 9.3% year over year to $405.2 million. The operating margin expanded 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 54.5%.
MSCI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $409.3 million compared with $501 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Total debt was $4.5 billion as of Dec. 31, unchanged sequentially. The total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing 12-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 2.6 times, lower than management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, free cash flow was $394.7 million, up 7.5% year over year compared with $394 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
MSCI had $1.5 billion outstanding under its share-repurchase authorization as of Jan. 28, 2025.
It paid out dividends worth $124.8 million in the fourth quarter.
MSCI’s 2025 Guidance
For 2025, MSCI expects total operating expenses in the range of $1.405-$1.445 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected to be between $1.220 billion and $1.250 billion.
Interest expenses are expected to be between $182 million and $186 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be in the $1.52-$1.57 billion band and the $1.400-$1.460 billion range, respectively.
MSCI: In a Nutshell
MSCI shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector over the trailing six-month period. While MSCI shares have gained 15%, the Computer & Technology sector has risen 13.8%.
The uptick can be attributed to strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business models and the growing adoption of its ESG and Climate solutions in the investment process.
However, MSCI is grappling with challenging macroeconomic conditions which are affecting its financial performance and market outlook.
MSCI currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock.
Stocks to Consider
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) , AMETEK (AME - Free Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While BILL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMETEK and CyberArk carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Bill Holdings’ shares have soared 85.5% in the trailing six months. BILL is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6.
AMETEK shares have gained 6.1% in the trailing six months. AME is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4.
CyberArk Software shares have surged 46.4% in the trailing six months. CYBR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.