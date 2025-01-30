We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Fox Set to Post Q2 Earnings: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
Fox Corporation (FOXA - Free Report) ) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 4.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an 88.24% surge from the year-ago reported figure.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.89 billion, implying 15.41% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Fox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Fox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fox Corporation Quote
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 72.28%.
Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider for FOXA Shares
Fox’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings are likely to have benefited from improvements in advertising revenues, backed by gains from the surge in political advertising momentum on Fox television stations. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, advertising revenues rose 11% year over year to $321 million.
FOXA’s Tubi performance is expected to have driven the top line in second-quarter fiscal 2025 by enhancing user rate. Tubi’s viewership metrics and content library are expected to bode well for investors in the quarter under review. Its large, diverse audience and advanced targeting capabilities make it a prime choice for advertisers, including political campaigns.
Fox Sports reported higher advertising revenues, driven by broadcasts of events like the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América. This momentum is expected to have continued in sports broadcasting, contributing positively in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
In October 2024, the Fox Network reached more than 145 million viewers, with Fox News leading as the primary destination for election coverage. Its broad reach and compelling programming, including high-impact Fox News-hosted events, drove a significant surge in viewership. This heightened audience engagement is expected to have translated into strong advertising revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
A shift in the viewing pattern of consumers to a subscription-based on-demand service is expected to have negatively impacted FOXA’s clientele in first-quarter fiscal 2025. Persistent losses in the subscriber base are likely to have weighed on affiliate fee revenues, in turn, slowing overall top-line growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
FOXA experienced higher expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by increased programming right amortization at FOX Sports and increased costs at Tubi. Rising expenditure is anticipated to have pressured the company’s profit margin in the to-be-reported quarter as well.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here.
FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +5.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.30% and presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
V.F. Corp’s shares have gained 53.9% in the trailing 12 months. VFC is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29.
Leggett & Platt (LEG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Leggett & Platt shares have declined 55.2% in the trailing 12 months. LEG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.
Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.05% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.
Malibu Boats shares have declined 24.7% in the trailing 12 months. MBUU is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 30.