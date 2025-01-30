Back to top

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Fulton Financial in Focus

Fulton Financial (FULT - Free Report) is headquartered in Lancaster, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.02% since the start of the year. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.18 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.52%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.56% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 4.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Fulton Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.12%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Fulton Financial's current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FULT for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $1.89 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.16%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FULT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


