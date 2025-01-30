See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
EXC or CTRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Utility - Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both Exelon (EXC - Free Report) and Centuri Holdings (CTRI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Exelon is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Centuri Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXC is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
EXC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.13, while CTRI has a forward P/E of 41.54. We also note that EXC has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CTRI currently has a PEG ratio of 11.64.
Another notable valuation metric for EXC is its P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CTRI has a P/B of 3.52.
These metrics, and several others, help EXC earn a Value grade of B, while CTRI has been given a Value grade of C.
EXC stands above CTRI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that EXC is the superior value option right now.