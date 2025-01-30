We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Automatic Data Processing Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The ADP stock has gained 17.3% in the past six months, underperforming the 17.8% rally of its industry while outperforming the 13% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Six-Month Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADP’s Segmental Results
Employer Services’ revenues of $3.4 billion increased 8% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, meeting our estimate. Pays per control increased 1% from the year-ago quarter.
PEO Services’ revenues gained 8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.7 billion and missed our projection of $1.6 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 746,000, rising 3% from the year-ago quarter.
Interest on funds held for clients grew 21% from the year-ago quarter to $273 million and outpaced our estimate of $272.3 million. ADP’s average client funds balance rose 8% to $35.3 billion. The average interest yield on client funds expanded 30 basis points to 3.1%.
Automatic Data Processing’s Margins
Adjusted EBIT increased 11% on a year-over-year basis to $1.3 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin rose 60 basis points (bps) to 25.2%.
The margin of Employer Services increased 90 bps, while PEO Services decreased 140 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ADP
Automatic Data Processing exited second-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.
The company generated $1.2 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.
Automatic Data Processing’s FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, ADP expects revenue growth of 6-7%. Adjusted EPS growth is anticipated to be 7-9%. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The guidance for adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be 30-50 bps.
Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services’ revenue to grow 6-7%. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is at 5-6%.
ADP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.6 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 28.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and gained 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.