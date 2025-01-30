Back to top

Earnings Estimates Rising for TXO Partners LP (TXO): Will It Gain?

Investors might want to bet on TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For TXO Partners LP, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.39 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -60.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXO Partners LP has increased 40.3% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.02 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -23.88% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for TXO Partners LP, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 34.98%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped TXO Partners LP earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for TXO Partners LP have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 12.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


