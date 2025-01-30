We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Dell Technologies (DELL) Gained Today
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $103.10, demonstrating a +1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Shares of the computer and technology services provider have depreciated by 12.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.51, signifying a 14.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.66 billion, indicating a 10.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.82 per share and a revenue of $96.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.68% and +9.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Dell Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dell Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.31.
We can also see that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.